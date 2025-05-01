The Municipality of Lakeshore has entered into a five-year agreement with the Lakeshore Pickleball Association (LPA).

The agreement, in effect beginning May 1, 2025, comes with the option to renew it for two further five-year terms.

The agreement allows the LPA the exclusive use of the six newly refurbished outdoor pickleball courts at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Per the agreement, LPA will have 34 hours per week of exclusive use of the dedicated courts.

LPA board member Chris Moore says the association worked closely with the municipality on their proposal submitted one year ago.

"Our numbers are growing quite rapidly so we're very excited about that, to be able to offer some leagues, some times, lots of drop in sessions so people can join, we're trying to get new people to join, people who are interested in the sport, we can help them explain the rules, do some beginner clinics, things like that," Moore said.

Moore says they currently have 202 are accepting new sign ups online through the Pickleball Canada website .

"We have a fee, it's a nominal fee, and part of the cost on Canada Pickleball is insurance, and I think the total cost is maybe is $55 with the insurance fee, and that's for a yearly membership," he said.

He says the agreement includes a $2,000 rent paid annually to the municipality.

"That's part of what the membership payment goes to support that, and really that money will then used to refurbish courts, or to buy sunshades, so the money paid by the members ultimately goes back into pickleball through the municipality in our community," Moore said.

Moore anticipated play to begin within weeks.

Tecumseh entered into a five-year agreement of its own with the Tecumseh Pickleball Association in 2022, that allows for the exclusive use of courts at Shawanoe Park and Lacasse Park.