Lakeshore development needs Essex water and wastewater

The Town of Essex is recommending a service agreement so a commercial development in Lakeshore can proceed.

The owner of 492 Maidstone Ave. West (the former Sun Parlour School) wants to build a recreational and commercial sports-oriented development with four buildings totalling over 92,000 square feet.

The land is in Lakeshore, but water and sanitary sewers for the site are located in Essex.

When the former school was in operation, Essex provided those services under a separate agreement.

Prior to approval, administration recommends confirmation of the exact sanitary flow demands and a detailed engineering review by town staff.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says there are potential benefits for Essex.

“It could be jobs for residents who live in Essex, things to do, they’re talking about recreation and commercial opportunities. We’re pretty full in Essex when it comes to commercial so it would be nice to see commercial opportunities that are available really close to our downtown,” she says.

Bondy adds the site servicing agreement is not new.

“When it was the school, we did give them sanitary services. When it ceased to operate, at the time, we discontinued offering services because we didn’t know what was going in there and we of course needed to have a new agreement with whoever the new owner/operator of the new venture would be.”

A report going to town council Tuesday says the lands are designated “Urban Fringe” in the Lakeshore Official Plan and the proposed use is generally supported, subject to a Zoning By-law Amendment application and Site Plan Control application, both administered through the Municipality of Lakeshore.