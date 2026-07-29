Lakeshore councillor not seeking re-election

John Kerr, Ward 4 councillor in Lakeshore announces he is not seeking re-election in October's municipal election.

Lakeshore will have a new Ward 4 councillor.

Current councillor John Kerr has announced he is not seeking re-election in October’s municipal election.

He feels now is the time to move on.

“10 per cent of my life, if I should live until 80, has been in public service, and it’s just time, I think, to have some fresh faces and some new voices on Lakeshore Council, and it gives me an opportunity to get back to family life,” he says.

Kerr has been a councillor for two terms and says he was glad to be a part of bringing a kayak ramp to Lakeview Park.

“The kayak ramp, as small as it may seem to some, every time I go down to the park, there are people using it; it is great, and to me that’s one of the great highlights,” says Kerr.

He says he’s enjoyed his time on council.

“Great people, great people on administration, great other councillors, no complaints, no complaints, everything was great,” he says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lakeshore’s Ward 4 has no candidates seeking the seat.

The last day to file nomination papers is Friday, August 21, at 2 p.m.

The municipal election takes place on Monday, October 26.