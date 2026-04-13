A Lakeshore councillor is looking to reimburse local businesses, community centres, and other establishments that provide publicly accessible defibrillators.

Councillor Larissa Vogler will be presenting a notice of motion to council on Tuesday evening asking for support to reimburse businesses and organizations 75 per cent of the purchasing cost of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and case through a Community Benefits Reserve.

Vogler says due to the aging population in Lakeshore, and the municipality's large geography contributes to slower than average response times by emergency services, and says it's imperative to have AEDs available to those experiencing a cardiac emergency.

According to AED.ca, when cardiac arrest occurs, survival rates drop by 7-10 per cent for every minute without defibrillation. However, when an AED is used within the first 3-5 minutes, survival rates can increase dramatically from about 10 per cent to over 70 per cent.

Vogler adds that by having AEDs available, particularly in rural communities, residents can assist in these events before EMS arrives.

She says wait times in rural areas could be upwards of 20 minutes for emergency services, meaning every minute counts.

"When you have a cardiac emergency, that first 60 seconds really is crucial. If we can get a defibrillator to someone in cardiac arrest within the first 60 seconds, their chances of survival increase by 90 per cent. And then every minute after that, survival rates drop by 7 to 10 per cent... every minute."

Vogler says the key is having these AEDs available outside, 24/7.

"A lot of schools, a lot of community centres have defibs, but if a door is locked, that doesn't do anyone having an event any good on a weekend or in the evenings. So really the goal here is to have defibrillators that are available 24/7, so they're in an outside, heated case that can be accessed by the public any time that there's an emergency."

She adds that Lakeshore has a higher than average senior population.

"We are seeing an older population, and with those slow response times, they are at risk. So those lifesaving devices are going to make a massive difference... even if we can just get one or two in each of our communities over the course of the next couple of years, I think that would be extremely valuable."

AEDs with the case can cost anywhere between $1,800 and $2,500.

Vogler says if her motion is approved by council, she's hoping to the funds available to residents this year, with a $10,000 cap on the reserve.

Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.