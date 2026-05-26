Lakeshore council weighs options for semi-permanent Stoney Point library location

Lakeshore council will decide where a new semi-permanent Stoney Point library branch should be located.

A report heading to council Tuesday outlines two possible locations for the library portable mobile unit, along with parking lot restoration and remediation work.

The options being presented include moving the library back to the park itself or keeping it at the former Stoney Point Tavern property facing Main Street.

According to the report, moving the library to the park would cost approximately $355,000 with a partial parking lot replacement, or $480,000 with full parking lot construction. The second option is to keep it at the current tavern property at a cost of $255,000 with a partial parking lot or $380,000 with a full parking lot.

The library has operated out of temporary facilities since 2022. Residents began using the current mobile unit in August 2024 after it moved to the former tavern site. That facility replaced an earlier temporary branch that was shut down because of air quality concerns and needed to be located to the former tavern site as redevelopment work began at Stoney Point Park.

Councillor Larissa Vogler says she’s leaning toward keeping the library at the former tavern site.

“In speaking with a number of residents, they seem to agree with me not just with regards to the cost, but actually with the proximity being more beneficial. So it just happens to be a wonderful coincidence that the better option in terms of location actually happens to be the more affordable option.”)

She says she knows residents have been frustrated and understands how important libraries are.

“It’s also access to computers. It’s a sense of community for vulnerable members of our community. It’s a safe space to go for kids who maybe don’t have internet at home... it’s where they’re going to come to do their research or complete their reports. So maintaining those services is the most important thing, and this will allow us to keep that operating.”

The municipality has also been studying the feasibility of eventually building a larger community hub on the former tavern property, potentially including seniors housing and permanent library space.

Vogler says the hope long-term is a brick-and-mortar building.

“I want us to build an actual community hub and library in that Stoney Point Tavern site space. That was the intention when we purchased that property. And for me, that still is the goal. This is going to be a placeholder... for how long, it’s unclear at this time because, of course, it always comes down to cost.”

The options being considered exceed the current project budget and would require additional council approval.

Administration is also warning that delaying the decision could increase costs if the municipality has to tender the work separately after the current park contractor leaves the site.

The redevelopment of Stoney Point Park is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. The municipality has installed pickleball courts, soccer fields, a walking path, and a new splash pad with a price tag of $5-million.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.