Lakeshore council will decide whether or not to allow one of their communities to take part in a golf cart pilot program.

Lighthouse Cove may see golf carts on local roads later this year after the community was added to Ontario's golf cart pilot program.

The pilot program, which runs until 2031, would allow residents and visitors to use golf carts on the road with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Council would need to a pass a by-law to permit the carts on the roads, defining what the requirements would be in terms of liability insurance and municipal licensing.

Larissa Vogler, the ward councillor for Lighthouse Cove, says many residents in that area already have golf carts.

"A few years ago we had a crack down where we were told 'that's not legal, and put those golf carts away'. So from that point, residents started to really petition the MTO [Ministry of Transportation], we worked with local councils, with our current mayor, and the MPP to try to convince the MTO to allow us to legally drive those carts on our roads, and that's how we've gotten to where we are today."

She says Lighthouse Cove is very unique.

"There's only one way in, and one way out. There's no through traffic. All of our roads have a maximum speed limit of 50, most of them in fact are 40. Every street is surrounded by water, they're all dead-ends. So, we really are the ideal location for something like this."

Vogler says the Ministry of Transportation has a framework of rules that would be implemented.

"Certain speed limits, and we'll have to make some adjustments to our carts with regards to things like slow-moving vehicle signs, and making sure that we have signals, and mirrors. Drivers have to be licensed, no children under the age of eight on those carts. So, we'll have to be very careful when we're sharing the roads with the regular vehicles, and other micromobility vehicles."

A report will be presented to council in February.

If approved, approval from the County of Essex would also be needed since part of Lighthouse Cove is on a County road.

Golf carts are not permitted on municipal roads until the by-law and licensing program is approved. The earliest date that golf carts could be permitted in Lighthouse Cove is April 1, 2025.