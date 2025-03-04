Lakeshore council is being asked to approve the next step in a long-term multimillion concept plan to enhance and develop the land around the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Administration is asking the council to approve an one option to serve as a guide for future projects that could be phased in, allowing detailed designs to be completed for each phase as funding becomes available.

The recommended option calls for a funding model to be brought forward in the future for council approval that would result in money being set aside each year and then used for smaller pieces of the project that could be approved each year at budget time, with construction taking place over 15 to 20 years.

The estimated cost for the entire concept, in 2023 dollars, is $85 million.

The long-term conceptual plan by Stantec is based on feedback from the public and user groups.

It includes a concept for improved soccer pitches with lights, added baseball diamonds with lights to allow more opportunities for baseball in Lakeshore, a skate park and BMX pump track for bike sport enthusiasts, 24 pickleball courts, five tennis courts with shade structures and seating, storage and workspace for user groups and parks staff, more parking, trails and trees, and potentially a fourth ice pad.

Frank Jeney, corporate leader of community health and safety services, says this is the final phase of a project that began in 2019 to come up with a concept for what Lakeshore could have on the current grounds that surround the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Jeney says this is not a funding request.

"This concept plan provides a concept that the council could consider for strategic phased projects. The phasing will allow us to go back to the community for further feedback during each phase before it goes to detailed design," he says.

Jeney says this concept would allow Lakeshore to put a plan in place should grants or other funding models become available to make this a reality.

"We're not recommending going to detailed design at this time, which will allow us some time to piece apart each of these projects to be able to do a smaller detailed design each part of the way and see some of these smaller projects come to fruition," he says.

Jeney says in the option they've given to the council, it gives them a chance to look at this over the next 15 to 20 years and put this together in a slower, more economical fashion.

"Having a concept in place allows us that fundamental shovel-ready idea, should government grants come down the pipeline that make us ready to go should funding become available for outdoor spaces or infrastructure," he says.

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre at 477 Renaud Line already has three ice pads, a gymnasium, community rooms, a community pool complex, a splash pad, outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts, the Essex County Library Lakeshore branch, and multiple soccer fields.

Lakeshore council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 419 Notre Dame Street in Belle River.