Lakeshore council has moved to fill the ward 2 council seat left vacant by Paddy Byrne, who passed away from a heart attack in late July .

Byrne served on council for 12 years, including on the board which supported amalgamation transition in 1997.



Council was presented with three options to fill the seat: appoint the person with the next highest votes from the 2022 election, appoint a person who applies or hold a byelection at an estimated cost of $44,500.



Councillor John Kerr wanted residents to have a choice through a byelection.



"Giving the people the choice for $45,000 and let them pick, I think that's just the best way to do it."



If a by-election were held, the winning candidate would not have their first council meeting until February or March 2025, while the first two options would see a councillor sworn in by October or November this year.



Mayor Tracey Bailey disagreed with holding a byelection, saying it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars as another municipal election will occur one year later.



"We also have critical critical things that we have been working on, and significant master planning that we have been doing. We've really set the stage for what is to come into the next election. I think at this point, we really need somebody at the table."



The motion to hold a byelection was defeated 4-3.



Deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt supported appointing the person with the next highest votes.



That person is Michael Hoffman, who was one of two candidates vying to represent ward 2 in 2022 and received 43.62 per cent of the vote.



"Based on Mr. Hoffman living in the ward and having a respectable showing and for those other reasons with respect to cost and the hiring of the CAO and going through the interview process, which I think is very important for all of council," said Walstedt.



The motion to appoint Mr. Hoffman to council passed 5-2 with councillors Kerr and Larissa Vogler opposed.



The town clerk will now contact Mr. Hoffman to confirm eligibility and consent to be appointed.



If he consents, he'll be sworn in on October 8 and begin training.

