Lakeview Park and Marina could be renamed to recognize former Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain.

Lakeshore ward 4 councillor John Kerr brought forward a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting requesting council rename the park and marina to Tom Bain Lakeview Park and Marina.

Bain served 44 years in public service starting as an elected member of council for the former Rochester Township in November 1978, before the province ordered amalgamation in 1999.

Bain also served as the longest tenured Warden of the County of Essex Council. .

Bain's daughter-in-law, Lynette Bain, spoke at council in favour of the motion and said Bain did not treat public office as a job, it was a calling for him.

"He gave up family dinners, holidays, personal time, because he believed in being present in listening and in doing the hard work of building a stronger Lakeshore," she said.

Bain ran for re-election as mayor of Lakeshore in 2022.

Lynette said following the loss to Tracey Bailey, Bain made the difficult decision to step away from public life.

"Being in service to this community was such a core part to who he is, and when that ended there was a real void," she said.

"That's why this motion, this opportunity, has meant so much to him, and our entire family, it brings back a sense of belonging, and a reminder of that purpose, a sense of connection to this community."

Former Essex mayor Ron McDermott, who served from 2003 to 2018, told council that Bain is deserving of this recognition.

"He was always available, always, always, always, I think in 15 years that I was there [at County Council], they asked me twice if I could fill in for Tom because he was always available," McDermott said.

Rather than adopting Kerr's motion, council instead directed that Tom Bain be considered as the first member recognized when a new Naming Rights/Recognition Policy is brought back by administration in the fall.