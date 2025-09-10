Lakeshore council has approved the purchase of an aerial platform ladder fire truck to replace the aging Ladder 1.

The purchase was made from City View Specialty Vehicles at a cost of $2,628,155.

The 2026 demo model ladder truck is expected to be delivered by April 2026 once its outfitted to meet Lakeshore's needs.

Council heard Ladder 1 was built in 2004, and has been used by the municipality since 2012.

According to the report, six other fire trucks are in need of replacing in the next five years.

A review of the entire fleet is underway and a report will be brought to council outlining future fleet and fire station replacement options.