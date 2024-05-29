The Municipality of Lakeshore has approved new townhouses to be built along Rourke Line Road.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a report to approve a zoning amendment for the land on the corner of Rourke Line and Westwood Drive to a Residential Medium Density Zone.

Council approved the rezoning unanimously, which will allow for stacked townhouses with covered patios and porches for the units.

This build will consist of 20 units that will be spread over five buildings, with two of the buildings being three storey's, and the other three being two storey's tall, as well as two parking spaces per unit.

The entrance and exit to the new townhouses will be off Westwood Drive.

A resident who lives on Westwood Drive right next to the proposed development says she's worried about the influx in traffic as those in the neighbourhood use Rourke to get to County Road 42 and the Highway 401.

"For 300 homes we are calculating 600 cars are already passing by this, now we are inviting 20 more units which means 40 more cars that's going in and out using that street."



Another resident in the neighbourhood says she's not against the housing, but is worried about traffic with the Pavillon des Jeunes school right there.



"If any other alternative could be proposed, that would be appreciated, but that's the only thing so that we don't have congested traffic because exactly where the exit point is, that's where our kids board the school bus. And some parents who have younger kids, they bring their kids in the car, so they end up parking in that space."

Councillor Kelsey Santarossa says it may take time for the residents in the area to get used to, but the development is wonderful.

"There are some two storey houses that exist in that neighbourhood, so I just wanted to say that it was wonderful to see this come forward. The renderings are beautiful, and so I have genuinely no concerns with this development."



An assessment of the sanitary capacity in the area was completed and will be able to accommodate these builds.

