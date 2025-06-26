Lakeshore council has given the green light to municipal staff to start the process in moving the Optimist Skate Park from beside the police station on County Road 22, to within the centre of Optimist Park.

The move is being done now due to future expansion of County Road 22 scheduled in the coming years.

Frank Jeney, corporate leader, community Health and safety services, said there's is currently no plans for the vacant piece of land left behind.

"As [County Road] 22 does get developed you're going to see some changes to the width, to the movement, and to the connections to that park, so we will still have land there, we still will have a park, so in the future there could be other amenities that get added, expansions of dog parks, other amenities that are within this park," Jeney said.

Ward 5 Councillor Ian Ruston said it was wise to move the skate park given the future development happening on County Road 22 in the coming years.

"It's kind of out there, I don't think it's in the best spot, I mean 20 some odd years ago when it was put in, it was fine there, but with everything going on, I agree with moving it with inside the park so we can also maintain the assets with the rest of them in there," Ruston said.

Ward 3 Councillor Kelsey Santarossa said while she appreciated the skate park will be connected to the trails, she also had some concerns.

"I also worry about our poor walkers that are going to now maybe be competing on those trails with skateboarders and rollerbladers, so that would be only piece there too, it just to have maybe some friendly signage about sharing those multi-use trails," said Santarossa.

Town staff will work with Canada Ramp Company in the design and build of the new skate park at a cost of $200,000, which was approved in the 2025 budget.