The Municipality of Lakeshore will be moving forward with two new electric vehicle chargers.

During Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a report to accept grant funding for the installation of EV charging stations from Aviva Canada's Charged for Change grant program, and council approved the report.

These chargers, which would see one charger with two charging heads, will be placed at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and Lakeview Park.

ELK Energy conducted a site assessment at Lakeview Park, and Hydro One provided a site assessment at Atlas Tube, and both companies determined that both sites are able to proceed with EV infrastructure installation.

Through the program, $125,000 in grant funding will be provided for the stations, with the Town only having to fund just over $8,000 from the Facilities/Properties New Reserve for the shortfall.

Marco Villella, Division Leader of Energy Management and Utilities for Lakeshore, says local distribution companies determined what locations would be best.

"We also did an initial assessment with the local distribution companies, ELK and Hydro One, for the respective locations. And the two locations that came out fairly well due to the minimal amount of electrical infrastructure upgrades were Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and Lakeview Park."



He says most of the cost is funded by the company.



"The Aviva grant that we were successful we're looking at about 90 to 95 per cent of the cost will be funded through this grant program. And that's why the remaining $8,000 or so would help complete the project."



Villella says there will be a total of four charging heads.



"Those two locations will have one charging station each, each station will have two charging heads at each location, and that would be sufficed with anticipated project budgeting, the $125,000 grant, with the $8,000 shortfall."



Lakeshore administration will continue to explore options for revenue from the stations to recover any operating costs.

Other municipalities have introduced hourly fees for charging, or a parking fee, which administration will look into and report back to council prior to installation.

This grant program partners with Earth Day Canada as an initiative to accelerate the implementation of EV charging stations in communities across Canada.