Lakeshore Council has given thumbs up to the municipality's 2025 budget.

It calls for a below-the-rate-of-inflation tax hike of 2.91 per cent or $54 more on the municipal portion of the average property tax bill.

Mayor Tracey Bailey says council was able to reduce the proposed tax hike from more than 7.6 per cent through reductions in reserves, as well as reprioritizing projects and operating dollars to support roads..and council's strategic goals.

But Bailey says the municipality continues to face significant financial challenges, including ongoing inflation and pending costs with the Water and Wastewater Master Plan and Fire Master Plan.

The budget will come back to council for final approval at an upcoming meeting.