A fire at a commercial property in the Municipality of Lakeshore is being treated as suspicious.

Crews responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a structure fire on Industrial Drive in Comber.

No injuries were reported.

OPP say its Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and is also assisting.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the surrounding area to review any available security or surveillance footage for suspicious activity around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.