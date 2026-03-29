Lakeshore council approved changes to two of its programs on Tuesday.

Council voted to update the cat spay-and-neuter voucher program, raising the voucher value from $50 to $75, and reducing the number available from 100 to 66 to stay within the program’s budget.

The municipality said 66 vouchers should still be enough, since an average of 32 vouchers were used each year over the last few years.

Council also agreed to continue the rat abatement pilot program, which gives homeowners a rebate of up to $200 for extermination costs.

By the end of 2025, there were 23 inspection requests but only four rebate claims totalling $727.20.

The pilot launched with $10,000 with more than $9,200 still unspent.

Staff said the program should stay in place until the remaining funds run out.