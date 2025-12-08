The Municipality of Lakeshore has approved its 2026 budget in principle.

The proposed budget was tabled Nov. 18 and recommended a 4 per cent tax increase.

Council deliberated last week passing several resolutions designed to bring the increase down to 1.76 per cent.

Mayor Tracey Bailey said council took a thorough look through the proposed budget.

"We took a Lakeshore-wide process from council to staff and residents, and we deliberated over six or seven hours and really went line by line through the budget and really looked for savings for the taxpayer," she said.

Cuts or deferred items included training, automation software, tree planting programs, and EV charging stations, while reducing costs for projects such as Wallace Road reconstruction.

Bailey said the 2026 budget continues capital projects such as road enhancements and water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.

"We've been doing a lot of work as everyone has seen unfold over the course of the four years, and this budget did exactly the same thing. It maintained a commitment to continuing to invest in those large capital projects that need to get done in our municipality, while also towing the line on taxes," said Bailey.

Some of the major projects include $4.3-million for the Stoney Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, $3.8-million for road enhancements, $1.8-million for improvements at the intersection of Manning Road and Amy Croft Drive, $1.6-million for the reconstruction of Wallace Road, among other projects.

Bailey said council took into consideration the hardships currently facing residents.

"Council made a motion as well to remove any wages or any wage-related increases that would impact members of council. That was removed, essentially freezing the pay for members of council," she said.

Under Ontario's strong mayor system, there is a 10-day window where a mayor can veto council's budget amendments.

Bailey has indicated that she would not exercise her authority to veto the changes.

The 2026 budget needs final approval at a future meeting of council.