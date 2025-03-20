A U.S. politician’s suggestion that a Great Lake should be renamed in Ohio’s honor is raising eyebrows across the border, particularly on Pelee Island, which sits in the middle of Lake Erie.

Cathy Miller, the mayor of Pelee Island, reacted bluntly to the idea on X (formerly Twitter): "We live in the stupidest time to be alive. Not the hardest, not the poorest, not the sickest. The stupidest."

The comment was prompted by Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who floated the idea at a GOP fundraiser in suburban Toledo, just 13 miles from Lake Erie’s shores.

"Anybody think if there’s a Lake Michigan, maybe there should be a Lake Ohio around here? I’m feeling that," he said, adding, "We’ll talk about that a little bit more as this campaign progresses."

A spokesperson later clarified that Ramaswamy was joking, but the remark quickly sparked discussion.

For Windsor-Essex residents, Lake Erie is more than just a name -- it’s a vital part of the region’s geography, economy, and tourism.

Ramaswamy’s remark follows a recent trend of U.S. politicians -- namely, President Donald Trump -- pushing to rebrand locations and landmarks.

Most notably, pushing to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum