The 2025 Country Music Association Awards were all about Lainey Wilson.

The 'Whirlwind' singer hosted and performed at the award show.

She also dominated it, winning female vocalist, album and entertainer of the year.

Ella Langley's collaboration with Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me," took home single and song of the year.

The legendary Vince Gill was presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by George Strait.

Zach Top was awarded new artist of the year.

The 59th annual CMA Awards were broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

It will become available to stream Thursday on Hulu.