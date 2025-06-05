The famous Lafferty sweet corn will be no more.

The Lafferty family has announced that after 49 years of serving Windsor and Essex County, that they are retiring their well-loved corn.

The family has decided to no longer plant the corn, and will instead return to their roots of exclusive cash crop farming.

Nancy Lafferty has confirmed to AM800 News that there will no longer be road-side stands at Highway 3 and Sexton Side Road, or at County Road 42 and 9th Concession.

They add that distribution of the corn to local grocery stores will also be discontinued.

The family states that they had a great run, and they thank their local customers.

They have also thanked the countless local students and seasonal staff from Mexico for their hard work and dedication throughout the years.