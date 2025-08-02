The owner of a Windsor auto repair shop believes labour is one of the biggest challenges facing the auto repair sector.

Co-founder of Huron Automotive Services Sina Naebkhil says their biggest challenge is labour, which is why they've built the shop they have to attract workers of all abilities and backgrounds.

Naebkhil and fellow co-founder Jose Cornejo were joined by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino for a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate investments at the auto shop.

Windsor Mayor ?@drewdilkens? and Ward 3 Councillor ?@RenaldoAgostino? take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Huron Automotive Services. The owners have invested $1 million to upgrade the long-time auto repair shop on Huron Church Road. pic.twitter.com/a2z6Sb4gJc — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) August 1, 2025

The pair purchased the site nearly four years ago from former owner Archie Sarros and have since invested nearly $1 million to upgrade the operation to include full digital integration, new self-operating equipment, and other features to reduce physical strain and support technicians of all abilities.

Naebkhil says she and Jose sit on the Program Advisory Committee at St. Clair College and can give their feedback on the situation.

"To be able to actually bring in students through our door and show them the stereotypes they may have about what independent shops look like isn't really true," she says. "Look at our shop; it's clean, it's technologically advanced, and there are components that are light on the body. There is a lot more of using your mind now with vehicles than actually using your bodies."

"Our biggest challenge is labour, and that's why we've built the shop we've built-to be able to attract all people of all abilities and all backgrounds. We have great partnerships in the community where we're constantly bringing in tours, showing students and young people and parents that shops like this exist that are clean and friendly environments where they can thrive and grow," she says.

Naebkhil says they are proud to purchase a local business and keep it local.

"We invested our money back into our community, and also, with the way our industry is going, we as a young couple were able to continue a legacy and allow Windsor-Essex to still have an option to go to an independent local business but with service that is elevated and totally transparent," she says.

Huron Automotive Services is located at 1160 Huron Church Road near the intersection with Totten Street and Prince Road.

The shop currently employs six people.