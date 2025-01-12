Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon will not run in the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, he announced on social media Sunday morning.

"The leadership race requires diverse, experienced and pragmatic voices, both in French and in English. I believe that I could be such a voice," MacKinnon wrote in a statement posted to his X and Instagram pages. "Unfortunately, the time available does not allow me to mount the kind of campaign that I would want to run."

In his Sunday statement, the minister said his responsibilities in cabinet and representing his constituents in the riding of Gatineau "will continue to have (his) full attention," and that he looks forward to "once again seeking their confidence," as a federal election looms.

MacKinnon is the latest in a series of federal cabinet members who have declined to participate in this year's Liberal leadership race. Since Trudeau announced he was stepping down as leader Monday, Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Transport Minister Anita Anand have taken to social media to announce they will not be running.

"I admire all those who have considered, or are considering, entering the Leadership race," MacKinnon wrote Sunday. "Liberals across Canada have big expectations. It has been energizing for me to hear their voices. They deserve a real debate, a range of choices, and a clear direction for our country. Like them, I will be listening closely and making an informed choice."