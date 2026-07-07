‘I call it home’: Kyle Lowry signs one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, Kawhi Leonard in attendance

Former Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, one of the key players on the 2019 NBA championship team, is officially retiring in Toronto.

Lowry, 40, flew into Toronto Tuesday morning to sign a one-day contract to fulfill his long-held pledge to retire in the city.

At a news conference, Lowry was introduced by general manager Bobby Webster as the “greatest Raptor of all time,” and said the team would retire the Philadelphia native’s “iconic” No. 7 jersey this season at Scotiabank Arena.

Speaking to reporters at the OVO Athletic Centre for the announcement, Lowry said the milestone marks a “special moment” for him.

“Words can’t really describe it. I always said that, you know, I would retire as a Toronto Raptor, and that was everything. This place, I call it home,” he said.

Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry speaks at a press conference as he signs a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Lowry was a cornerstone of the Raptors success following a trade with the Houston Rockets in 2012. The six-time All-Star helped lead the team to seven-straight playoff appearances during his time in Toronto, including the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2019.

He was traded to the Miami Heat in 2021 and played just 14 games last season with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry hinted at retirement in a video posted on social media Monday night. In it, Lowry is seen receiving texts and calls from his teammates, including fellow former Raptor Fred VanVleet who wrote, “Don’t make me find out like this, man.”

The video ends on a cliffhanger with an incoming call from DeMar DeRozan, who also spent nine years in Toronto alongside Lowry and became a free agent on Monday after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings.

DeRozan was famously traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard. Reports surfaced last week that Leonard will return to the Raptors next season following a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s news conference:

10:20 a.m. - Lowry, Lowry’s wife announce ownership stake in Toronto Tempo

Following this morning’s event, Lowry and his wife, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry, announced they were taking an ownership stake in the city’s WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Lowrys join tennis great Serena Williams, former Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and comedian Lilly Singh, as well as others, as part of the team’s ownership group.

Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and the Toronto Tempo, said the impact Lowry’s family has made on the game of basketball and the city of Toronto is “immeasurable.”

“Their commitment to community, their passion for growing the game and their belief in the future of women’s sports make them outstanding additions to our ownership group. We are proud to welcome them to the Tempo family,” he said in a statement.

10:15 a.m. - July 7 declared ‘Kyle Lowry Day’

Mayor Olivia Chow declared that July 7 will now be known as “Kyle Lowry Day” in Toronto.

“Know to many fans as the GROAT, the Greatest Raptor of All Time, Kyle Lowry holds a special place in Toronto’s story. On Kyle Lowry Day, we thank him for the years he gave to the Raptors, the memories he created for fans and the role he played in the growth of basketball in Toronto and across Canada,” Chow wrote in a letter published to social media.

10:05 a.m. - Kawhi Leonard in attendance

Kawhi Leonard was spotted at Tuesday’s event and got a shout out from Lowry when asked about the reported trade.

“First and foremost, I appreciate him being here. That’s my guy. I mean, y’all know why he’s a special person. He’s a special basketball player, and I appreciate him even coming,” Lowry said.

Leonard led the Raptors to its first championship in franchise history before he was traded to the Clippers the following year.

The Raptors front office has not confirmed the trade.

Kyle Lowry, right, speaks with Kawhi Leonard after a press conference in which Lowry signed a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Kyle Lowry, right, speaks with Kawhi Leonard after a press conference in which Lowry signed a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

10 a.m. – Vince Carter crashes news conference

Raptors legend Vince Carter crashed Tuesday’s news conference to congratulate Lowry.

“Congratulations man,” Carter was heard saying over FaceTime.

Carter is the only other Raptor in franchise history to have his jersey, No. 15, retired.

Kyle Lowry takes a face time call from Vince Carter at a press conference as he signs a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Kyle Lowry takes a face time call from Vince Carter at a press conference as he signs a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Raptor, in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

9:55 a.m. - Lowry says DeRozan ‘getting close’ to retirement

Asked about DeRozan, Lowry described him as his “best friend” and said he’s likely “getting close” to retiring.

“I talked to DeMar last night, you know. He’s getting close, but he’s still got a lot of basketball left in him, and we just talked about life, you know. You guys know that’s my best friend, and we talk every day, almost, and just talk about everything. So, he’s, you know, he supported me. I wish he was here.”

9:50 a.m. - Lowry 1 of 2 NBA players under 6 feet to play 20 seasons

Lowry says he’s one of only two NBA players under 6 feet to play 20 seasons in the league, an achievement he calls “incredible.”

“The guy who’s from North Philly, not super athletic, six feet, you know, I mean, like I am six feet, don’t question that, but you know, to be in a situation to do the things I’ve done, I think it was pretty spectacular.”

Chris Paul, who was traded to Toronto just before he retired earlier this year, is the only other player to hold that statistic.

9:45 a.m. - Reflections on arriving in Toronto

Lowry said it wasn’t lost on him that Toronto was a “hockey town” when he arrived in 2012, but knew that the fans appreciated hard work, regardless of the sport.

“I played through anything. Hard work. I worked hard, I played hard, I did anything it took to win basketball games, and I think it’s just one of those places that you know just shows its grit, right?

“It’s not the warmest place, but you have to get up and go to work every single day. These people go to work every day, and you know, the cold weather, and it’s just about the determination of getting the job done.”

9:40 a.m. - ‘Never thought I would be here.’

Lowry started his remarks Tuesday by admitting he “never thought” he would be where he’s at today.

“At this point in my life, this is a special moment for me. Words can’t really describe it, you know. I always said that, you know, I would retire at Toronto Raptor, and that was everything. This place is, I call it home. I mean, through and through, everything about the city of Toronto, the country of Canada. Yeah, it’s special.”