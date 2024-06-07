The clock is ticking toward a strike at the Canadian border.

More than 9,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), including border guards, secured a strike mandate at the end of May, threatening to slow traffic through Canada's national entry points.



The union says it wants "fair" wages comparable to other law enforcement agencies in Canada, changes to its workers' retirement plans, and "flexible" online and remote work options.



Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says border officers are vital, especially to the Windsor-Detroit border community.



"Of course we're concerned. We know the importance of that border. We know that one third of trade goes through this region, $400-million every single day. We know how important it is and so I can tell you that I've had conversations with our government and we're paying very close attention."



He says the government is ready morning, noon, and night to secure a deal.



"We believe in the bargaining table, that that's where the best deals come and again we're ready to bargain and work with the CBSA, with PSAC to make sure we come to a fair agreement."



Kusmierczyk stayed mum on whether he'd vote yes on back to work legislation.



"We know that 90 per cent of CBSA officers and staff are essential and so we want to make sure that any interruption is absolutely minimized, because we know the importance of that border and the free-flow of goods, people and services is absolutely essential."



A deadline of 4 p.m. Friday has been set to make a deal between the union and the government.



Despite the potential economic impact of a strike, it wouldn't be a full shutdown of the border since 90 per cent of front-line border officers are considered essential workers and can't stop working during a strike. Instead, border workers may implement work-to-rule efforts, causing delays at the border.



-With files from CTV News

