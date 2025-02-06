The Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is endorsing former Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney in the federal Liberal Party of Canada leadership race.

In a posting on Facebook, Irek Kusmierczyk says, "In this global storm that we Canadians are facing, we need a strong and steady hand. A pragmatic, experienced voice who can unite our country. Not a lifelong politician but someone with real work experience who understands the economy and knows the hearts of Canadians in these uncertain times.

We need a leader who knows how to bring people together and build allies both here and aborad. Someone that represents change, a new direction, but someone who will continue to fight for workers in Windsor-Essex. To fight and protect the investments that we've made, like the battery plant and the 4,500 jobs in our community.

We need a leader who can build on the momentum that we've built here in Windsor-Essex and across the country. That leader is Mark Carney, and he has my vote and my confidence to be the next leader of the Liberal Party and the next prime minister of our great country, Canada," he says.

Kusmierczyk joined Carney during a stop in Windsor on Wednesday, as the leadership candidate held a news conference at the base of the Gordie Howe International Bridge before meeting with local labour leaders.

The Liberal Party of Canada will select its next leader to replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a vote on March 9.

Along with Carney, Liberal MPs Chrystia Freeland and Karina Gould, and former MPs Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla are seeking the federal party leadership.