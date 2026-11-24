MONTREAL — Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots as the Los Angeles Kings spoiled Dylan Larkin’s Montreal debut with a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore scored as Los Angeles (8-12-2) won its third game in four outings.

Alex Newhook replied for Montreal (14-7-4), which lost its second consecutive game in regulation. Jakub Dobes made 20 saves.

Larkin tallied an assist some 24 hours after Montreal acquired the disgruntled 30-year-old centre from the Detroit Red Wings in a blockbuster deal.

Adrian Kempe’s hooking penalty with 59.1 seconds remaining in the game put the Canadiens on the power play, but the hosts failed to capitalize.

Six weeks after Canadiens fans serenaded the former Red Wings captain with chants of “We want Larkin,” the crowd broke out into “We got Larkin” after puck drop at the Bell Centre.

Montreal carried that energy through the opening 10 minutes, but Laferriere quieted the building when he scored at 14:43 in the first period. The Kings forward took a puck off the end wall and beat Dobes with a beautiful, between-the-legs goal for his fifth.

Newhook tied the game at 7:28 in the second period when his shot hit Kuemper, bounced upwards and crossed the goal-line. Larkin earned an assist after the puck glanced off his skate while laying a hit to create a turnover.

Moore restored the Kings’ lead at 14:57, scoring after Canadiens defencemen Adam Engstrom and Arber Xhekaj both let up thinking the other would retrieve the puck. Instead, Moore skated into Montreal’s zone, corralled it and fired a shot past Dobes.

Montreal’s bench was sharp with coach’s challenges, overturning two goals: one for offside when Moore appeared to score in the first period, and another from Mats Zuccarello in the second for goalie interference.

But the Canadiens failed to generate many scoring chances in a sleepy, whistle-heavy third period as the Kings locked things down.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Larkin becomes Montreal’s long-coveted second-line centre, completing a stellar one-two punch with captain Nick Suzuki down the middle. The 30-year-old from Waterford, Mich., requested a trade from his boyhood team in June. His acquisition didn’t help Montreal’s 31st-ranked power play, which went 0-for-3.

Kings: Los Angeles captain Drew Doughty became just the second player to skate in 1,300 games with the franchise, joining longtime teammate Anze Kopitar (1,521).

KEY MOMENT

Although Larkin played alongside Newhook and Alexandre Texier, he took Cole Caufield’s place and joined Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky in the starting lineup to draw a loud pre-game ovation.

KEY STAT

Larkin hadn’t played since Oct. 26, three days before he decided to sit out until he was traded. He forfeited more than US$1 million in salary while the Red Wings suspended him without pay.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Canadiens: Open a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press