Kraft Heinz Canada and Highbury Canco have renewed their agreement for another four years.

The two companies announced the official renewal of their agreement in Leamington on Wednesday morning.

The partnership will now be in place through the end of 2027, with Kraft Heinz products continuing to be produced by over 600 employees at Highbury Canco's facility.

This announcement marks the third consecutive extension in the partnership between the two organizations.

Products made at this facility include Heinz beans, Heinz tomato juice and Classico pasta sauce.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Simon Larcohe, President of Kraft Heinz Canada, says the intent was always to stay working together.

"We make together some our most iconic brands, so Classico pasta sauce, Heinz baked beans, Heinz tomato juice, and they are processing because Leamington is typical of tomatoes, all of the tomato paste we use to make our iconic ketchup."



He says the tomatoes are purchased locally as well.



"That's 220 million pounds a year of tomatoes that we're processing at the factory together with Highbury Canco, so it's a big, big amount, by far the biggest in Canada."



Larcohe says they have great pride in feeding Canadian families.



"Canada as a market for us as a global company is the second most important market after the U.S. And we're in 97 per cent of households in Canada, so we take that responsibility seriously that we're feeding Canadians every day, and we're really proud of it.")

Highbury Canco purchased the Leamington facility from Heinz in May 2014.

The estimated retail value of Kraft Heinz Canada products that will be produced at Highbury Canco's Leamington facility over the next four years exceeds $1-billion.

Larcohe says they are looking to invest more into Classico as business has been doing really well.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides