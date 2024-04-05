A former Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings will be taking part in this year's Rose City Comic Convention .

Vladimir Konstantinov will be at the Caboto Club in Windsor on Saturday, April 6 for the event.



Convention promoter Michael Michalski says he's excited to have him at the convention.

"Not only are we honoured to have Red Wing legend Vladimir Konstantinov appearing between 12 and 3, that's his first Canadian appearance of any kind since his tragic accident in 1997 that ended his career," says Michalski. "He's really looking forward to coming over."



The convention also includes more than 100 vendors, carnival and video games, a costume contest as well as an art contest and a colouring contest.



Michalski says the vendors will have comics, collectibles, toys, and posters.



"Certainly we love our local vendors and a lot are participating but we attract vendors from all over southern Ontario," says Michalski. "Again comics, toys, collectibles, original art and more. You're going to see product that you don't normally found."



He says he's feeling the excitement for the event.



"There is that sense that something special is going to happen on Saturday," says Michalski. "We truly hope it translates at the door to attendance."



Other guests attending the event include, Hall of Fame Marvel Comics artist Ken Lashley; Marvel Studios animator Michael Otto and My Little Pony voice actor Sam Bielanski.



The event runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and admission is $10 and children 10 and under are free.

