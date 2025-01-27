A large donation of equipment to a local kids hockey program.

On Saturday morning, the Windsor Spitfires, True Hockey and Spitfire forward Ethan Belchetz announced a $25,000 donation of hockey equipment to the Knobby's Kids Program at Lions Outdoor Rink in Lanspeary Park - the home of Knobby's Kids.

Knobby's Kids is a volunteer-run hockey program that provides children ages five to 14 who face financial barriers the opportunity to play in organized hockey leagues and learn how to skate at no cost every week.

After the Spitfires signed Belchetz to the team in April 2024, True Hockey signed the 16-year-old to a partnership on July 31, 2024 - making this donation possible.

Belchetz says it's exciting to give back.

"Ever since I got to Windsor I really wanted to give back to the community. And ever since I started with True I was always thinking about giving back equipment to the kids who really need it most, and we found a perfect organization with Knobby's Kids, and it's been really good to support such a great cause. I'm really, really excited."

The rookie says hockey has been such a big part of his life.

"It's such an awesome, awesome sport, and just being able for these kids to play the game, and with being comfortable too and having the equipment that they really need to excel, it really grows the game for these guys and it's super cool for them."

Marty Kerester, Head Volunteer for Knobby's Kids, says many of these children didn't have anything new.

"We have a lot of broken equipment, it's all used equipment, so they came out and gave us $20,000 worth of equipment. And now we can throw away all the bad stuff, and now we have the new stuff in its place."

The Knobby's Kids program runs every Saturday morning from the beginning of December through early March.

Approximately 137 kids are currently in the program.

True Hockey is a brand that makes ice hockey equipment, including skates, sticks, gloves, and helmets.

-with files from Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor