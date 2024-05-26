Ruslan Gazizov scored twice, Michael Simpson made 31 saves, and the London Knights opened their Memorial Cup round-robin schedule with a 4-0 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday.

The Knights, who only lost two games over four playoff rounds to win the Ontario Hockey League championship, also got goals from Oliver Bonk and Kasper Halttunen. Jacob Julien chipped in with two assists at the Dow Event Center.

The Knights led 2-0 after the first period and the second period was scoreless.

The Knights went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Voltigeurs were 0 for 5. Riley Mercer stopped 17-of-21 shots in Drummondville's net.

The Voltigeurs, who swept the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League championship, only lost two games over four playoff rounds to capture the QMJHL crown.

Drummondville will be back in action Sunday, facing the host Saginaw Spirit who opened the four-team, round robin tournament on Friday with a 5-4 win over the Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Knights' next game is Monday against the Warriors.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday.