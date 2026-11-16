HERNING — Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice as the United States defended its women’s world hockey title with a 6-2 win over Canada in Monday’s gold-medal game.

Knight, the 37-year-old American captain who won her 11th gold medal in her 16th world championship, added an assist. She finished the tournament with a personal-best nine goals and now has 76 world-championship goals in her career.

Lacey Eden and Hayley Scamurra also scored for the Americans, who won their third straight gold-medal game over their archrivals. The U.S. also beat Canada in the final of the 2025 world championship and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

American defender Caroline Harvey picked up an assist to finish with a tournament-leading 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and was named tournament MVP. U.S. forward Taylor Fox added her 13th assist, setting a tournament record. Aerin Frankel made 18 saves.

Sarah Fillier scored twice for Canada, which failed to build on its tournament-best 13 gold medals. The Americans are now just behind with 12 gold. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 21 shots.

Canada had won three of four world women’s tournaments before the back-to-back U.S. wins.

Canada opened the scoring at 11:03 of the first period as Fillier slid the puck under Frankel to extend her goal-scoring streak to five games.

Fillier’s goal put the U.S. behind for the first time at the tournament, but it didn’t last long.

The Americans tied it at 16:17 of the first period after sustained pressure. Knight picked up the rebound of a Tessa Janecke shot and beat Desbiens for her eighth goal of the tournament and 75th career world championship goal.

Pannek put the Americans ahead at 11:33 of the second period, beating Desbiens on a two-on-one after Scamurra carried the puck from the U.S. blueline and slid a pass past sprawling Canadian defender Sophie Jaques.

Knight scored her second of the game on a power play at 17:51 of the second, taking a pass in the slot from Megan Keller and beating Desbiens.

Pannek, the leading scorer in the Professional Women’s Hockey League in 2025, scored her second of the game and fifth of the tournament 1:29 into the third period when she tipped a knuckling puck past Desbiens. Eden made it 5-1 with a goal just 1:19 later.

Fillier, who missed Canada’s first two games in Denmark with an injury sustained in a pre-tournament game against the U.S., scored her sixth goal of the tournament at 3:28 of the third when she collected the puck at the U.S. blueline and wired a shot past Frankel.

Canada pulled Desbiens in favour of an extra attacker with just under five minutes left in the game, but Scamurra forced a turnover in the American zone and chipped the puck into the empty Canadian net at 16:33 of the third.

Earlier, Sweden beat rival Finland 2-1 in a shootout for bronze. It was Sweden’s first medal at the tournament since 2007.

Sweden rallied from a 1-0 deficit with Lina Ljungblom tying the score with a power-play goal from the slot with six minutes left in regulation. Hilda Svensson then scored the decisive shootout goal.

Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring for Finland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press