A knifepoint robbery suspect has turned himself in to Windsor police.

Windsor police say on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy turned himself in at police headquarters.

As heard on AM800 news, the teen was wanted after officers responded to an armed robbery last Sunday at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Investigators said the suspect had entered the store, allegedly threatened the employee, and demanded money.

When the employee refused, police said the suspect revealed a knife and pointed it at the victim before fleeing empty-handed.

The boy is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, uttering death threats or bodily harm and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.