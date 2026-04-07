Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect after a knife was pulled in a downtown restaurant.

Officers responded to an establishment on Wyandotte Street East near Dufferin Place around noon on Friday, April 3rd and say a man became involved in an argument with employees after being asked to leave for violating rules.

Police say a six-inch black, fixed blade knife was pulled before the suspect fled.

The man is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon.

He's described as white, 50-60 years old, with long grey hair and a partial beard. He was riding a silver and black bicycle with a silver bell and a basket containing a yellow and black power tool.