BOSTON - Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The rookie winger scored after captain John Tavares took the puck hard to the net in the extra period to give the Leafs life.



Jake McCabe had the other goal for Toronto. Joseph Woll, who got the start ahead of llya Samsonov, made 28 saves.



Game 6 goes Thursday in Toronto. Game 7, if necessary, would be back at TD Garden on Saturday.



Trent Frederic replied for Boston, which still leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, but will have the memories of last spring's blown 3-1 advantage against the Florida Panthers in the opening round still fresh in their minds.



Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.



MATTHEW KNIES HOW DO YOU DO!!!! pic.twitter.com/tzb4wXChdH — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 1, 2024