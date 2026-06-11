Knicks complete record rally from 29 points down and beat Spurs 107-106 for 3-1 NBA Finals lead

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Josh Hart (3) celebrate after Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Josh Hart (3) celebrate after Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The New York Knicks made a record comeback from 29 points down and moved to the brink of their first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the rally, giving the Knicks a 3-1 series lead and three chances to win the championship.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, drives as New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby, left, defends during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, drives as New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby, left, defends during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin)

It looked impossible early, when the Spurs rolled to a 27-point halftime lead. But Brunson helped bring the Knicks back with 36 points and Anunoby finished with 33.

Game 5 is Saturday night in San Antonio.