An overnight summer camp in Harrow has received a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp has been hosting kids for 78 years and received $198,400 to help fund the expansion of the camp's staff lodge.

Dan Inverarity, camp fundraising chair and manager, said they were advised last fall that their application was successful and now construction is 80 per cent complete.

Inverarity says each staff member will now have their own space to relax and sleep...

"The staff building was built in 1994, we've outgrown it, we only had nine bedrooms in there, and we were double bunking a lot of the staff because we actually put 12 people in there, and it was causing problems because the staff work 12-14 hour days and they get two and one hour breaks," Inverarity said.

Inverarity said without the grant, these upgrades would not be possible.

"We rely on private donations from corporations and the public, and every once in a while we can get a grant from Trillium to help out repair things or build new structures at the camp," he said.

Inverarity said he's been involved with the camp professionally for 10 years.

"I actually went there as a kid so it's a pretty special place to me, I gotta make sure that every year we've got the funding and keep things repaired, and added on to and so on and for forth, so, it's almost like a full-time job for me besides my real estate business," Inverarity said.

Other upgrades include a nurse's office, storage room, and a new washroom to accommodate increased staff needs.