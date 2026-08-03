Kitchener man charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor

A Kitchener man has been arrested and charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, members of the Windsor Police City Centre Patrol responded to a report of suspected drug activity inside the washroom of a restaurant around Goyeau Street and University Avenue East.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, officers obtained a clear description of the suspect. A short time later, they located a man matching that description near the intersection of Park Street and Pelissier Street.

Police say when officers attempted to speak with the man, he fled on foot, but officers quickly caught up to him and placed him under arrest.

A search following the arrest resulted in the seizure of approximately 55 grams of suspected cocaine and several additional suspected controlled substances that will be submitted for analysis. Officers also seized $1,351 in cash, a pocketknife, a digital scale, and two cellular phones.

A 22-year-old man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477, or online at catchcrooks.com.