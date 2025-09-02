Windsor's Disco Inferno Dance Bar is on the move to a new location in the heart of downtown Windsor.

Previously located next to the Bull & Barrel on Ouellette Avenue, Disco Inferno will reopen its doors on Saturday Sept. 6 at 29 Park Street West.

Co-owner and managing partner, Andrew Corbett, said the move was necessary due to a flood in the kitchen at the Bull & Barrel in early June.

The Bull & Barrel has remained closed since then and Corbett said he was not sure what the future holds for the building.

Corbett said since the flooding, Disco Inferno continued operations at the Ouellette location.

"It completely destroyed the kitchen and we've had multiple leaks since then. This opportunity came up and we want to give a big thank you to city councillor Renaldo Agostino. He's done a fantastic job helping streamline this process. Really helping with downtown, and getting it back on track, as well as all the other city officials and everyone that's helped get this done for us as quickly as possible," Corbett said.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Corbett said the new space, which previously was nightclub 29 Park that closed earlier this year, gives Disco Inferno a much needed expansion.

"We have windows that surround the entire perimeter overlooking the downtown core. It's about double the capacity. We're going to have a lot more seating, a lot more space for large group reservations, for Christmas parties, which we've had lots of inquires already about," he said.

Corbett said they will now be offering a dedicated seating area for those aged 30 and up.

"We've seen over the years that that crowd just really likes to have their own area to hang out in, even if they are not celebrating something, we'll have an area for them just to kind of gather and have their own tables as well," Corbett said.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday Sept. 6.