The Toronto Blue Jays have their first post-season victory in nine years.

Alejandro Kirk belted two solo homers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo shot as Toronto thumped the New York Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Nathan Lukes hit a two-run double in Toronto's four-run seventh inning. The Blue Jays tacked on another four runs in the eighth.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed one earned run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Yankees starter Luis Gil was pulled in the third inning.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is Toronto's first appearance in the division series since 2016. The Blue Jays were swept in the wild-card round in their last three trips to the post-season.