Kirk Cousins is heading to the Falcons. Saquon Barkley is joining the Eagles. Brian Burns is going to the Giants.

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period was a free-for-all frenzy with teams making one big move after another highlighted by Cousins' decision to leave Minnesota for Atlanta.



The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the Falcons agreed on a $180 million deal, four-year deal with $100 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus.



That's according to a person with knowledge of the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

