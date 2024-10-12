A popular ramen restaurant chain has made its way to Windsor.

Kinton Ramen is currently in its soft opening phase and will be holding their grand opening at their location on Huron Church Road on November 9.

The chain continues to expand across Canada, serving authentic Japanese cuisine.

The restaurant will offer a variety of classic ramen dishes, combo specials and seasonal offerings through dine in or take out.

Jimmy Tan, General Manager of the Windsor location, says he and his wife tried Kinton Ramen in Toronto and loved it.

"Once we made that comparison we decided 'wow, I wish I could get more of this ramen', and when I tried to find any sort of ramen choices in Windsor we just realized that there was such a lack of options, that there really isn't anything that is able to fill that need for ramen that I had."



He says there are 16 different ramen's.



"They're all delicious ramen's, they all come with their own broth or soup base, and they also come in four different flavours as well. We have original which is a sea salt flavour, we have shoyu which is a soy sauce base, and then we have a miso which is a soybean paste, and then we also have spicy."



Tan says the atmosphere is very traditional - including being greeted in Japanese.

"Once you sit down you'll see that there's a nice, big, open kitchen that also takes inspiration from Japanese-style restaurants where you can see everything being made behind the counter, everything from cooking the broth to assembling the ramen, and really just plating everything and getting the food out to the customer."

The location will employ approximately 40 people.

On grand opening day, the entire menu will be 50 per cent off.

Kinton Ramen is located at 1475 Huron Church Road, and will be open Monday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The chain - which opened their first location in Toronto - now has more than 40 locations across Canada and the United States.