Kingsville is getting ready to kick off the holiday season.

The town will hold its Fantasy of Lights Parade on Saturday, November 15.

Community events coordinator Shelby Gault says the parade begins at 5 p.m. sharp along Main Street, then south on Division Road.

She says following the parade, the community is invited to Lakeside Park to help Santa Claus and Mayor Dennis Rogers flip the switch for the festival's light displays.

Gault says staging for the parade begins at 3 p.m. on Wigle Avenue.

"The parade route itself is going to be along Main Street," she says. "So head west on Main Street and then south on Division, and it's going to result at the park. So basically if you find a good seating spot near the park, you are in good shape to see our parade."

She says the town is excited for this year's event.

"We are just always so thankful that the community supports us so much and wants to come out and share in this family tradition here in Kingsville," she says.

Light displays will be up at Lakeside Park and Cottam Rotary Park until the first week of January.

The Fantasy of Lights Festival also includes train rides at Lakeside Park each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 21, a market, and breakfast with Santa.