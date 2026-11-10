News

Kingsville youth facing multiple charges after late-night traffic stop

By
Rob Hindi
AM800-News-OPP-Patrol Vehicle-Rear.jpg The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle. (Rusty Thomson)

Published: 

A long list of charges for a 15-year-old from Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers conducted a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on Saturday, November 7, around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 27 West.

Police have not released many details about the traffic stop but say a teen has been charged.

Charges include:

  • Drive motor vehicle - no licence
  • Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Careless driving
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
  • Fail to have insurance card
  • Drive without proper rear light - motorcycle
  • Drive motor vehicle, no plates
  • Unsafe move - lane or shoulder
  • Fail to signal for turn

The OPP says the safety of the community is paramount, and police will continue to enforce driving laws to keep our roads safe.