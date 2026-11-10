Kingsville youth facing multiple charges after late-night traffic stop

The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle.

A long list of charges for a 15-year-old from Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers conducted a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on Saturday, November 7, around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 27 West.

Police have not released many details about the traffic stop but say a teen has been charged.

Charges include:

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Careless driving

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Fail to have insurance card

Drive without proper rear light - motorcycle

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Unsafe move - lane or shoulder

Fail to signal for turn

The OPP says the safety of the community is paramount, and police will continue to enforce driving laws to keep our roads safe.