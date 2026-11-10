Kingsville youth facing multiple charges after late-night traffic stop

A long list of charges for a 15-year-old from Kingsville.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers conducted a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on Saturday, November 7, around 11:30 p.m. on County Road 27 West.
Police have not released many details about the traffic stop but say a teen has been charged.
Charges include:
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence
- Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Careless driving
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
- Fail to have insurance card
- Drive without proper rear light - motorcycle
- Drive motor vehicle, no plates
- Unsafe move - lane or shoulder
- Fail to signal for turn
The OPP says the safety of the community is paramount, and police will continue to enforce driving laws to keep our roads safe.