A 33-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop in Kingsville.

On February 28, shortly before 11:45 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop on Division Street South in the Town of Kingsville.

As a result, the driver - from Kingsville - was arrested and charged.

She's facing charges of operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level of 80 plus, two counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Her drivers license has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

She was released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date.