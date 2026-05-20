Kingsville to hold public session on ADU rules and regulations

Kingsville to host a public information on additional dwelling units (ADUs) to provide a better understanding of local rules and regulations. (Source: Town of Kingsville)

Considering a backyard build or secondary suite in Kingsville?

The town is set to host a public information session on additional dwelling units (ADUs) to help residents, builders and realtors understand local rules and regulations.

The town says it will be bringing in experts, including town staff, to talk through the policies, procedures and costs involved.

Rogers said Kingsville’s agricultural areas offer something other communities don’t.

“We’re getting a number of applications in, but I think one thing that’s kind of unique to our community that not all communities have is free to be able to build an additional dwelling unit within the agricultural area. So, as long as you’re connected to town water,” he said.

He said there are misconceptions about where the units can go.

“We understand the impacts of existing neighbourhoods and I think a lot of the time people think an additional dwelling unit is just something you build in the backyard, right?” said Rogers. “But, this is also something that can go in the basement, it can go above the garage.”

Rogers said the rules around ADUs come from Queen’s Park.

“I think we can all agree that this isn’t the solution for affordable housing, but this is a mandate from the province where within the provincial policies is you can do three [unit] as-of-right. So you can do one, detached and one attached or two attached,” he said.

“This is an option that is popping up in communities and we just want to make sure that our residents know what you have to do to go through the process.”

The information session will be held Thursday May 28 at The Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre, beginning at 6 p.m.