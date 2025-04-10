An arrest has been made after a theft investigation that spanned across Windsor-Essex.

On Monday, Essex County OPP officers were called to a business on Dimar Drive in Kingsville.

A suspect was identified who investigators say was responsible for other theft complaints in Lakeshore.

The OPP Street Crime Unit located a stolen pick-up in Tecumseh and arrested a 36-year old man who's facing a number of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Police say $20,000 in stolen property was recovered, including the truck that had been stolen from Windsor.