Provincial police have laid impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville.

Officers responded to Road 2 East shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of one of the involved vehicles was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported.

A 73-year-old from Kingsville was charged with Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and improper right turn.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to speak to the charges on Jan. 14, 2025.