The commercial lighting by-law in Kingsville has been rescinded by council just a handful of months after it went into effect.

During Monday's meeting, council was presented with a notice of motion by mayor Dennis Rogers looking to rescind the by-law, which prohibits the illumination of commercial signs outside, or on buildings, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.



As you heard on AM800 News yesterday, the mayor was looking to rescind this by-law as he says it has had some negative financial impacts on small businesses in the Town who have had to pay for new signs that had timers, or advertisements to promote their business.



During the meeting, it was stated that since the by-law went into effect that 95 per cent of businesses have been in compliance. In January, there were 19 orders issued to commercial businesses, where 10 have been in full compliance.



The lighting by-law will remain in place, but will no longer be specific to commercial signage. If someone has an issue with neighbouring lights it can still be reported to by-law enforcement as a lighting nuisance.



Councillor Debby Jarvis-Chausse says she never heard of any issues prior to the by-law being put in place.

"I've had three businesses complain to me, and two churches have spoken to me against this for some safety, and security reasons in parking lots, as well as it is hurting their businesses, and they don't want extra costs of now getting new signs or digging up and acquiring new sign on/off switches for their signs," says Jarvis-Chausse. "I had never heard of any complaints of the lights on signs on businesses previous to the outdoor commercial by-law."

Councillor Tony Gaffan says he didn't support the by-law when it went to council.



"I think it's important for businesses to have at least an edge in their business to promote their business, and I think it's important to give grace to the business owners, they're struggling in the first place and it's always good to be good neighbouring people," says Gaffan.



Councillor Sheri Lowrie says she hopes businesses will still try to keep lights off when they're not in use or not open.



"I do think the 95 per cent of people that are in compliance doesn't mean just now go turn it back on," says Lowrie. "If you're already complying, it's doing a good thing, let's still try to do better when it comes to light pollution, but I do think when it comes to commercial lighting we just missed the mark a bit on this one."



This by-law originally went into effect in August 2023, with final approval of the wording in November.



It was put into place as a way to help mitigate light pollution throughout the Town.



This will not effect the by-law in place for greenhouse lights and the residential nuisance lighting by-law.