Kingsville opts for road markings over lower speed limit near Jack Miner

At its final meeting of the 2022-26 term, Kingsville council approved new traffic-calming measures for Road 3 West near the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Council backed a staff recommendation to install “SLOW DOWN” pavement markings and transverse white bars at a cost of up to $3,000, while also directing administration to investigate the cost of adding rumble strips in the future.

The speed limit through the corridor is 60 km/h, while traffic studies found drivers were averaging 67 km/h, with 85 per cent travelling at or below 77 km/h.

Staff recommended against speed humps or a further speed-limit reduction, arguing they are not suitable for the rural roadway and could create safety and liability concerns.

am800-news-road-3-west-kingsville-jack-miner Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary wants a speed reduction on Road 3 West in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)

Councillor Sheri Lowrie said the town can’t solve the issue with signage and pavement markings alone.

“We all have to do better at driving down that road, especially when there’s children and families and geese crossing it.” said Lowrie.

The sanctuary first approached council in August seeking a lower speed limit and additional traffic-calming measures.

Executive director Matthew Olewski told council at that time that the sanctuary records an average of seven to 10 Canada geese killed along the corridor each year.

Councillor Larry Patterson said Monday night more enforcement could be part of the answer.

“It seems like there’s a certain time of the year that these geese cannot fly, so that’s why they’re on the road walking. I wonder if at that time we could get a notice from Jack Miner, or their group, so we can let our OPP maybe have some extra patrol cars if necessary,” said Patterson.

Deputy Mayor Kimberly DeYong said the discussion extends beyond a single stretch of road.

“I would love to see traffic calming be part of our priority when we’re making roads in the first place and just get everybody calm, traffic calm,” said DeYong.

Staff said the approved markings can likely be painted by town crews and could be installed this fall, weather permitting.