Applications for a short-term rental license are now available on the Town of Kingsville's website.

On Nov. 4, 2024, the town council adopted a by-law mandating that all short-term rentals in the town must be licensed to operate or advertise.

This new regulation aims to ensure compliance with safety and operational standards.

A short-term rental is defined by the town as any structure, or part of one, used for temporary lodging for rental periods of 28 consecutive days or less in exchange for payment.

The licensing program applies to bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, and inns but excludes short-term accommodations provided without payment.

The licensing requirements include a fire inspection, a criminal record check, and a certificate of insurance.

